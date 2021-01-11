Head-To-Head Contrast: AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) and Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX)

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) and Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

AgroFresh Solutions has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Churchill Capital Corp II has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AgroFresh Solutions and Churchill Capital Corp II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgroFresh Solutions $170.07 million 0.66 -$60.83 million ($0.28) -7.61 Churchill Capital Corp II N/A N/A $4.69 million N/A N/A

Churchill Capital Corp II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AgroFresh Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.0% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Churchill Capital Corp II shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AgroFresh Solutions and Churchill Capital Corp II, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgroFresh Solutions 0 2 1 0 2.33 Churchill Capital Corp II 0 0 0 0 N/A

AgroFresh Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $4.83, indicating a potential upside of 126.92%. Given AgroFresh Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AgroFresh Solutions is more favorable than Churchill Capital Corp II.

Profitability

This table compares AgroFresh Solutions and Churchill Capital Corp II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgroFresh Solutions -42.77% -1.26% -0.50% Churchill Capital Corp II N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AgroFresh Solutions beats Churchill Capital Corp II on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, bananas, cherries, citrus, and pears, as well as avocados, kiwifruits, melons, ornamentals, peaches and nectarines, plums, tomatoes, and others. The company supports growers, packers, and retailers by providing post-harvest solutions across the industry to enhance crop values while conserving planet's resources and reducing food waste. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, apples, pears, cherries, and blueberries. In addition, the company is developing RipeLock, a packaging- based freshness technology solution for fruits and vegetables; FreshCloud, a suite of monitoring and screening solutions; and LandSpring, a 1-Methylcyclopropene technology targeted to transplanted vegetable seedlings. It operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as Latin America and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Churchill Capital Corp II

Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp II was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

