Head to Head Comparison: Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) and Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) and Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ituran Location and Control and Avnet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ituran Location and Control $279.33 million 1.65 $6.89 million $1.58 12.40 Avnet $17.63 billion 0.21 -$31.08 million $1.54 24.65

Ituran Location and Control has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avnet. Ituran Location and Control is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avnet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Ituran Location and Control pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Avnet pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Ituran Location and Control pays out 15.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Avnet pays out 54.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Ituran Location and Control and Avnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ituran Location and Control -2.41% 23.94% 9.37% Avnet -0.52% 3.40% 1.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ituran Location and Control and Avnet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ituran Location and Control 0 1 0 0 2.00 Avnet 2 4 1 1 2.13

Ituran Location and Control currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential downside of 18.33%. Avnet has a consensus target price of $30.43, suggesting a potential downside of 19.84%. Given Ituran Location and Control’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ituran Location and Control is more favorable than Avnet.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.5% of Ituran Location and Control shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Avnet shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Avnet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Ituran Location and Control has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avnet has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avnet beats Ituran Location and Control on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment. It also offers on-demand navigation guidance, information, and assistance, including the provision of traffic reports and directions, as well as information on the location of gas stations, car repair shops, post offices, hospitals, and other facilities; and Connect, an Android platform that provides access to Android applications and various services through manufacturer interface. This segment serves insurance companies and agents, car manufacturers, dealers and importers, cooperative sales channels, and private subscribers. The company's Wireless Communications Products segment provides Base Site, a radio receiver that includes a processor and a data computation unit to collect and send data to and from transponders, and to control centers; Control Center, a center consisting of software used to collect data from various base sites, conduct location calculations, and transmit location data to various customers and law enforcement agencies; navigation and tracking devices installed in vehicles; and SMART, a portable transmitter installed in vehicles that sends a signal to the base site enabling the location of vehicles, equipment, or an individual. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 230,000 end-users through 40,000 corporate customers in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Colombia, and the United States. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Azor, Israel.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc., a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers. It also offers design chain support that provides engineers with technical design solutions; engineering and technical resources to support product design, bill of materials development, and technical education and training; and supply chain solutions that provide support and logistical services to original equipment manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and electronic component manufacturers. In addition, this segment provides integrated solutions, such as technical design, integration, and assembly of embedded products, and systems and solutions primarily for industrial applications, as well as for intelligent embedded and innovative display solutions comprising touch and passive displays. Further, it develops and manufactures standard board and industrial subsystems, and application-specific devices that enable it to produce systems tailored to specific customer requirements. This segment serves various markets, including automotive, medical, defense, aerospace, telecommunications, industrial, and digital editing. The Farnell segment distributes kits, tools, and electronic and industrial automation components, as well as test and measurement products to engineers and entrepreneurs. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Avnet, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

