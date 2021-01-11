Head-To-Head Analysis: Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) & The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)

Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) and The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ferrellgas Partners and The RealReal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferrellgas Partners -5.53% N/A -2.81% The RealReal -40.78% -38.60% -23.54%

0.0% of Ferrellgas Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of The RealReal shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Ferrellgas Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of The RealReal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Ferrellgas Partners has a beta of 3.08, suggesting that its stock price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The RealReal has a beta of 3.62, suggesting that its stock price is 262% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ferrellgas Partners and The RealReal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferrellgas Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A The RealReal 0 4 14 0 2.78

The RealReal has a consensus price target of $18.24, suggesting a potential downside of 25.57%. Given The RealReal’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The RealReal is more favorable than Ferrellgas Partners.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ferrellgas Partners and The RealReal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferrellgas Partners $1.50 billion 0.02 -$82.50 million N/A N/A The RealReal $318.04 million 6.82 -$96.75 million ($1.97) -12.44

Ferrellgas Partners has higher revenue and earnings than The RealReal.

About Ferrellgas Partners

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets. The company's propane is primarily used for space heating, water heating, cooking, outdoor cooking using gas grills, crop drying, irrigation, weed control, and other propane fueled appliances; as an engine fuel for combustion engine vehicles and forklifts; and as a heating or energy source in manufacturing and drying processes. It serves residential, industrial/commercial, portable tank exchange, agricultural, wholesale, and other customers in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. As of July 31, 2020, it operated 79 service centers and 906 propane distribution locations. The company is also involved in the sale of refined fuels; provision of common carrier services; and retail sale of propane appliances and related parts and fittings, as well as other retail propane related services and consumer products. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc. operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

