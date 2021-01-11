Head-To-Head Analysis: Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) & Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) and Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Eviation Aircraft alerts:

This table compares Eviation Aircraft and Simulations Plus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A Simulations Plus 22.96% 24.44% 19.71%

59.6% of Simulations Plus shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Eviation Aircraft shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.6% of Simulations Plus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Eviation Aircraft has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simulations Plus has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Eviation Aircraft and Simulations Plus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eviation Aircraft 0 0 0 0 N/A Simulations Plus 0 0 4 0 3.00

Simulations Plus has a consensus price target of $82.75, suggesting a potential upside of 3.45%. Given Simulations Plus’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Simulations Plus is more favorable than Eviation Aircraft.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eviation Aircraft and Simulations Plus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A -$2.15 million N/A N/A Simulations Plus $33.97 million 47.01 $8.58 million $0.48 166.65

Simulations Plus has higher revenue and earnings than Eviation Aircraft.

Summary

Simulations Plus beats Eviation Aircraft on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eviation Aircraft Company Profile

Eviation Aircraft Ltd. focuses on the light aviation regional transportation field. The Company offers passenger and cargo transportation services. Eviation Aircraft Ltd, formerly known as RVB Holdings Ltd, is based in Israel.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc. develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments. It also provides PKPlus, a program that provides the functionality needed by pharmaceutical industry scientists to perform the analyses and generate the outputs needed to satisfy regulatory agency requirements for noncompartmental analysis and compartmental PK modelling; ADMET Predictor, a chemistry-based computer program that takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts their properties; and MedChem Designer, a molecule drawing program or sketcher. In addition, it offers KIWI, a cloud-based web application to organize, process, maintain, and communicate the volume of data and results generated by pharmacologists and scientists over the duration of a drug development program; DILIsym, a quantitative systems pharmacology software; NAFLDsym, a simulation program for analyzing nonalcoholic fatty liver disease; RENAsym for investigating and predicting drug-induced or acute kidney injury; IPFsym, a software tool to treat or cure idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and the Monolix Suite, a solution for modeling and simulation. Further, the company provides population modeling and simulation contract research services; and clinical-pharmacology-based consulting services in support of regulatory submissions. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, cosmetics, and food companies, as well as academic and regulatory agencies. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Eviation Aircraft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eviation Aircraft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.