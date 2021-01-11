HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SBBP has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBBP opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.72. Strongbridge Biopharma has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 205.02% and a negative return on equity of 80.86%. The company had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 29.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States.

