HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN)

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $12.00. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

NASDAQ:IDN opened at $11.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.08. Intellicheck has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $215.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.25 and a beta of 2.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Intellicheck by 567.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Intellicheck in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Intellicheck in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Intellicheck by 41.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Intellicheck in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.