Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Downgraded by Cowen

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) was downgraded by Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Hawaiian in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Shares of HA stock opened at $19.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average is $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.40. Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $30.76.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $75.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.77 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hawaiian will post -11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Hawaiian by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Hawaiian by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Hawaiian by 182.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.