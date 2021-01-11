Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $43.39 million and $399,951.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $3.03 or 0.00009220 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,883.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,012.39 or 0.03078753 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.29 or 0.01436263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.11 or 0.00395678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.45 or 0.00563980 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.82 or 0.00458639 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.97 or 0.00279690 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00021942 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,312,032 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

