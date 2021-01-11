Hashgard Market Capitalization Achieves $9.89 Million (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. In the last week, Hashgard has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One Hashgard token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hashgard has a total market cap of $9.89 million and approximately $297,156.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hashgard alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00041396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.40 or 0.00328640 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00035670 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,345.66 or 0.03865674 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00013891 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Hashgard Token Profile

Hashgard is a token. It launched on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,144,999,910 tokens. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.