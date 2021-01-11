Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Upgraded at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

HRGLY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.00.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

HRGLY stock opened at $46.07 on Thursday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of $27.76 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average of $41.80.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.