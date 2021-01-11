Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HWC. Bank of America raised Hancock Whitney to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. DA Davidson raised Hancock Whitney from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.57.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $38.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -53.59 and a beta of 1.59.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $318.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.75 million. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. Research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,412,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,569,000 after purchasing an additional 592,926 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 272.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 595,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after buying an additional 435,355 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 691,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after buying an additional 260,068 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 226,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter worth $2,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.