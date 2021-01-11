Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 258,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,201 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $8,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the third quarter valued at $44,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 8.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the second quarter valued at $220,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 19.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the second quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HWC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Hancock Whitney to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

HWC stock opened at $38.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.59 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $44.24.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $318.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.75 million. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

