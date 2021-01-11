Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.40-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $375-395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.71 million.Halozyme Therapeutics also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.40-1.55 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HALO. Benchmark boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.29.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,499. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $45.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.31 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.85.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $510,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,254,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $214,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,123 shares in the company, valued at $8,372,727.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,376 shares of company stock worth $7,728,668. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

