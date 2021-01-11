GXChain Tops One Day Volume of $16.20 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. In the last week, GXChain has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $23.00 million and $16.20 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000098 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000457 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000193 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,749 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

