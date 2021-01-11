GulfSlope Energy (OTCMKTS:GSPE) vs. Chaparral Energy (OTCMKTS:CHAPQ) Head-To-Head Comparison

Chaparral Energy (OTCMKTS:CHAPQ) and GulfSlope Energy (OTCMKTS:GSPE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.8% of Chaparral Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of GulfSlope Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Chaparral Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.3% of GulfSlope Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Chaparral Energy has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GulfSlope Energy has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chaparral Energy and GulfSlope Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chaparral Energy -411.22% -115.71% -44.61% GulfSlope Energy N/A -680.14% -18.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Chaparral Energy and GulfSlope Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chaparral Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A GulfSlope Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chaparral Energy and GulfSlope Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chaparral Energy $236.35 million 0.01 -$468.95 million $0.45 0.08 GulfSlope Energy N/A N/A -$13.72 million N/A N/A

GulfSlope Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chaparral Energy.

Chaparral Energy Company Profile

Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant. Its 210,000 net surface acres are located in the Mid-Continent region, approximately 122,000 net acres are located in the STACK play primarily in Canadian, Kingfisher, and Garfield counties. As of December 31, 2019, the company's estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 96.6 million barrels of crude oil equivalent; and had an interest in 2,782 gross producing wells, including 866 gross company operated wells. Chaparral Energy, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On August 16, 2020, Chaparral Energy, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

GulfSlope Energy Company Profile

GulfSlope Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico federal waters offshore Louisiana in the United States. It has leased 14 federal outer continental shelf blocks and licensed 2.2 million acres of three-dimensional seismic data in its area of concentration. The company was formerly known as Plan A Promotions, Inc. and changed its name to GulfSlope Energy, Inc. in April 2012. GulfSlope Energy, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

