Guider (GDR) Trading Down 35.9% This Week

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Guider token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Guider has a total market capitalization of $21,431.89 and $76.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Guider has traded 35.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Guider alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00042325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00036483 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.22 or 0.00327813 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,483.39 or 0.03883299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00014010 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00014507 BTC.

Guider Profile

Guider (GDR) is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Guider Token Trading

Guider can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Guider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.