Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GH. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

GH opened at $142.87 on Monday. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $147.79. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.03.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.99 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 23,400 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,397,096.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,539,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,149,658.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $347,628.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,643.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,787 shares of company stock worth $7,597,708. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 51.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,319,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,310,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,397,000 after acquiring an additional 335,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,985,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,306,000 after acquiring an additional 411,884 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,997,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,318 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,083,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,095,000 after acquiring an additional 26,545 shares during the period. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

