Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:GPP opened at $8.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $203.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.80. Green Plains Partners has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $14.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.70.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 49.83% and a negative return on equity of 57.99%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.17 million. Analysts expect that Green Plains Partners will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,013,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after buying an additional 121,781 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 11,579 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 157.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 127,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 78,242 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Green Plains Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Green Plains Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 19.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land; and 7 fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

