Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,462 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camber Capital Management LP increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,200,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,945,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,491,000 after buying an additional 184,528 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,097,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,784,000 after buying an additional 843,076 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,142,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,952,000 after buying an additional 581,899 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 944,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,707,000 after acquiring an additional 52,323 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $24.18 on Monday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.47.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $145.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.59 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director S. Louise Phanstiel bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,049.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

