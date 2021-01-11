Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,240 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 142,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 71,919 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 128,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 28,851 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Hope Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet raised Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $11.95 on Monday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $15.07. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.93.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.38 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

