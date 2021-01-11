Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 4,863 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,563 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,863 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Umpqua by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 377,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Umpqua in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Umpqua by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 80,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 38,515 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Umpqua by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,026,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,525,000 after purchasing an additional 781,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Umpqua by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,477,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,928,000 after purchasing an additional 278,868 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Umpqua alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UMPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Umpqua from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stephens began coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Umpqua from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $16.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.41.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $348.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.70 million. Analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.