Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,577 Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Kaman were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kaman by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,250,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,643,000 after buying an additional 77,770 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kaman by 31.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,250,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,926,000 after purchasing an additional 302,497 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Kaman by 13.8% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,108,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,179,000 after purchasing an additional 134,668 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kaman by 0.4% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 638,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kaman by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price target on Kaman from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

KAMN opened at $57.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.17. Kaman Co. has a 52 week low of $29.38 and a 52 week high of $67.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,913.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.29. Kaman had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $213.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kaman Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.08%.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

