Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Greenbrier Companies were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GBX. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 16,045.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 602.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GBX. TheStreet cut The Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 1,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $54,957.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,652,532.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 6,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $166,029.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,629.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,159 shares of company stock valued at $512,747. 2.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GBX opened at $35.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $37.99.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $403.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.25 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

About The Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.