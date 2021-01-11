Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Commercial Metals by 36.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 138,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 36,980 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $1,164,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 183,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,229 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Commercial Metals by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,490,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $4,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $1,877,215.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 769,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,589,431.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 51,918 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $1,080,413.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $22.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.74. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $24.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 5.10%. Commercial Metals’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 20th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

CMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.88.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

