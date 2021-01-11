Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.20 Million Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,613 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 53,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NUVA shares. BidaskClub upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research cut NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.12.

Shares of NUVA opened at $56.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.31. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $81.91.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.70 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

