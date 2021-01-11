Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.16 Million Position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in FirstCash by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 811,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,734,000 after purchasing an additional 30,125 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in FirstCash by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 584,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,996 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter valued at about $303,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 14.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,262,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,142,000 after buying an additional 416,974 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 471.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 66,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FCFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

Shares of FCFS opened at $62.26 on Monday. FirstCash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $90.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.48.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $359.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.27 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

