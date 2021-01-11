Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 10.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in TTEC were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 15.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 3.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 0.4% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 68,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 2.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $76.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.54. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $492.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.99 million. TTEC had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 26.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTEC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TTEC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TTEC from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of TTEC from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

In related news, EVP Judi Hand sold 24,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,621,685.00. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

