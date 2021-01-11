Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 138.5% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 308.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.35.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $47.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.81. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $53.60.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $294.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

