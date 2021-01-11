Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

GPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Panther Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.88.

Shares of Great Panther Mining stock opened at $0.84 on Thursday. Great Panther Mining has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.83.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $77.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,540,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Great Panther Mining by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,002,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,760,000 after buying an additional 2,469,066 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Great Panther Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $776,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Great Panther Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $665,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in Great Panther Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two silver mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

