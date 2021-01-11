Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Panther Silver Limited is engaged in the production of silver in Mexico. The Company has operations in Guanajuato Mine Complex and Guanajuato silver-gold mines. Great Panther Silver Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GPL. BidaskClub lowered shares of Great Panther Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Great Panther Mining from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Great Panther Mining currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.88.

Shares of GPL stock opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83. Great Panther Mining has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $1.07.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $77.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sprott Inc. bought a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 97.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 78,807 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 16.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 581,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 81,786 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $776,000.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two silver mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

