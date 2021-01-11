Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up from $6.25) on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Golden Star Resources in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

GSS stock opened at $3.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.04. Golden Star Resources has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $5.20.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $74.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.70 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Golden Star Resources by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 141,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Golden Star Resources by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 125,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 25,771 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

