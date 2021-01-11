GoByte (GBX) Trading 5.7% Higher Over Last Week

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 30.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $153,187.37 and approximately $9,817.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GoByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GoByte alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000042 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000927 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,128,005 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.