Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company acquires and leases farmland to corporate and independent farmers. Its properties are situated in California and Florida. Gladstone Land Corporation is based in McLean, Virginia. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Gladstone Land from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Gladstone Land from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.60.

LAND opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average of $15.09. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $351.89 million, a P/E ratio of -121.66 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0449 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is 94.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAND. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 225,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 153,157 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter worth $1,070,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter worth $664,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 36,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,418,000 after acquiring an additional 34,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

