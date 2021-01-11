Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.98-7.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.3-24.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.54 billion.Gilead Sciences also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to -0.08-0.02 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.87.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $63.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.17. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a PE ratio of 64.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

