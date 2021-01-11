GHOST Price Tops $0.0741 (GHOST)

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 10th. GHOST has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $111,064.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GHOST token can now be purchased for $0.0741 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GHOST has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00023940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00111189 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00064182 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00242442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00061388 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,121.28 or 0.87101508 BTC.

About GHOST

GHOST’s total supply is 14,561,770 tokens. GHOST’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

GHOST Token Trading

GHOST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GHOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

