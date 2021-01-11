Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Gerdau from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gerdau from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gerdau from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GGB opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.82. Gerdau has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.10.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.40. Gerdau had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gerdau will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 33.6% in the third quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 17,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Gerdau by 13.3% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Gerdau in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.