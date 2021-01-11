Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Gerdau from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gerdau from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gerdau from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.50.
Shares of NYSE:GGB opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.82. Gerdau has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.10.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 33.6% in the third quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 17,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Gerdau by 13.3% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Gerdau in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.
About Gerdau
Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.
