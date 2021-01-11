Gateway Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Gateway Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

BATS:NOBL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.30. 395,739 shares of the company traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.25.

