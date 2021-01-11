Gateway Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,283 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 92.4% in the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 10,743,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $168,008,000 after buying an additional 5,158,588 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,683,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $105,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427,692 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,163,448 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $129,161,000 after buying an additional 4,232,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 225.5% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,660,219 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $72,886,000 after buying an additional 3,228,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.08. 650,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,098,100. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average is $17.67. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.19 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

FCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.47.

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $11,776,715.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,747,502.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $475,790.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 977,387 shares of company stock worth $24,508,456 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

