Gateway Advisory LLC Invests $204,000 in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Copart by 486.0% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Copart by 52.6% in the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 262,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,616,000 after acquiring an additional 90,546 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Copart by 7.1% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in Copart by 21.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 6,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPRT. Truist upped their price target on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

CPRT stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $121.12. The company had a trading volume of 8,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,280. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $130.96. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.77 and a 200 day moving average of $105.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $592.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.87 million. Research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

