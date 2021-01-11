Gateway Advisory LLC Has $103.48 Million Stock Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 89.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,179,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555,942 shares during the quarter. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF accounts for approximately 22.5% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Gateway Advisory LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $103,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDP traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.94. 3,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,560. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $90.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.17.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

