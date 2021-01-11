Gateway Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 168,628 Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 168,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WKHS. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 237.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 90,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth $219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 630.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after buying an additional 272,391 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth $674,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $89,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,243 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,990.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director H. Benjamin Samuels sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $690,993.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 527,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,925,435.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 462,053 shares of company stock valued at $10,293,115 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WKHS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

NASDAQ:WKHS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.61. 102,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,459,260. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average is $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. Workhorse Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $30.99.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

