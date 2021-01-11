GameCredits (GAME) Trading 3.6% Lower This Week

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 10th. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $7.16 million and approximately $142,666.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for about $0.0538 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GameCredits has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.65 or 0.00445113 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 55.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000179 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000206 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,904,969 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

