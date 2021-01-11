Game.com (GTC) Price Hits $0.0042 on Top Exchanges

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. During the last week, Game.com has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. Game.com has a market cap of $3.21 million and $256,139.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Game.com token can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Game.com alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00041608 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004842 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $97.64 or 0.00319619 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00034353 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00015121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,084.21 or 0.03549023 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Game.com

Game.com (GTC) is a token. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 tokens. Game.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com . The official website for Game.com is game.com . Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Game.com Token Trading

Game.com can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Game.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Game.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Game.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Game.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.