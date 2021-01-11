Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GLMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.90.

Shares of NASDAQ GLMD opened at $3.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04. The firm has a market cap of $72.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.39. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $7.00.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLMD. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 19,462 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 145,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST Phase III pivotal study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

