FY2021 EPS Estimates for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for New York Community Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.01 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.98.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $295.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.45 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. CSFB reduced their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.62.

NYCB stock opened at $10.89 on Monday. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2,342.9% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

