FY2021 EPS Estimates for Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Geely Automobile in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.39 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.38.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Geely Automobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geely Automobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

OTCMKTS:GELYY opened at $85.64 on Monday. Geely Automobile has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $85.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.72 and a 200 day moving average of $46.48. The firm has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

