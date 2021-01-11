FY2021 EPS Estimates for Autolus Therapeutics plc Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Autolus Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.72) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.92). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.30) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AUTL. Zacks Investment Research raised Autolus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist decreased their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

AUTL stock opened at $9.28 on Monday. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $17.19. The stock has a market cap of $484.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.56.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.01). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 8,652.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 37,879 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,999 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

