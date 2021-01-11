FY2020 EPS Estimates for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.87 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RF. TheStreet upgraded Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.07.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $17.57 on Monday. Regions Financial has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $17.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $12.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 35.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth $56,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 6,808.0% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 48.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

