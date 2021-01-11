F&V Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Newmont makes up approximately 2.9% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 1,773.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $317,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 279,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,710,219.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $123,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,903.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,815 shares of company stock valued at $2,958,618 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NEM traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $62.42. The company had a trading volume of 289,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,812,140. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.02.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Newmont from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.51.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

