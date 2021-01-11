F&V Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

F&V Capital Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $156.60. 256,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,048,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.11 billion, a PE ratio of 66.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $161.07.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,439 shares of company stock worth $23,183,493. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

